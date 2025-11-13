Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $126.95 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.43.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $1,161,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,895.44. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

