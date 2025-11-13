Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. $LAC

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 3,173.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.39% of Lithium Americas worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 33.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 735,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 239,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.33.

In other news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,247.40. This represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LAC opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

