Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 222.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Qorvo had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.95%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,010. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

