Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.10 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 105.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in IDACORP by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA opened at $130.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $138.03.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.09 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. BTIG Research raised IDACORP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IDACORP from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

