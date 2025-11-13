Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.17 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 234.7% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

