Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,253,000 after acquiring an additional 912,682 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3,756.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after purchasing an additional 912,529 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,851,000 after purchasing an additional 713,762 shares in the last quarter. Income Research & Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,619,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 13,917.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 671,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 667,047 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

