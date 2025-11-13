Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.23 Million Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 70,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 45.1% in the second quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Wingstop by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 4,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

WING opened at $241.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.57. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $388.14. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.The company had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.96.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

