Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in NiCE $NICE

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NiCE were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NiCE by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of NiCE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NiCE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiCE by 1.5% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm increased its holdings in NiCE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on NiCE in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NiCE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NiCE from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

NiCE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $124.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average is $151.24. NiCE has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $200.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

