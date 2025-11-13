Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.38 Million Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MUFG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

