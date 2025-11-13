Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $577.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $612.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

