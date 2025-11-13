Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,726,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,797,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $7,436,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,377,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,466,000 after acquiring an additional 248,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,878.1% during the second quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 227,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 216,079 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.