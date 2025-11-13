Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 146.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 54.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 7.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38,172.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.