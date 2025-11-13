Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in CubeSmart $CUBE

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,261,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,561,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,746 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $285.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.57 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

