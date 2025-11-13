Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.06 Million in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 402,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,972.60. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 40,501 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $287,962.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 164,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,101.90. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

