Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.06 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,159 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,675,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,802,000 after buying an additional 1,370,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

