Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,429,000 after acquiring an additional 284,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,716,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,382 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,558,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 482,969 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 144.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after buying an additional 1,188,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,385.93. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $141,536.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,437.65. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

