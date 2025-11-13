Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,424 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. RWWM Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 6.1% in the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 329,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 139.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of WHR opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.18. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.36.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.49%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.