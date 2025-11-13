Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 27,526 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at $390,619.64. This trade represents a 23.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -303.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.20.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

