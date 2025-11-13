Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 40,485 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 133.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,442 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $70,071,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,616,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $24,727,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,517,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $205.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.090-2.110 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.25%.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,546.70. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.22.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

