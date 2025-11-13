Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 808 Shares of Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Acuity were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Acuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Acuity by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acuity by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Acuity by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,978.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,106.16. This represents a 42.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on AYI
Acuity Price Performance
Acuity stock opened at $360.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $375.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.20.
Acuity Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.43%.
About Acuity
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acuity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.