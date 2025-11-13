Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 808 Shares of Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Acuity were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Acuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Acuity by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acuity by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Acuity by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,978.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,106.16. This represents a 42.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Acuity from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.17.

Acuity stock opened at $360.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $375.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.43%.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

