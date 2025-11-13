Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.7% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $153.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.31.

ProShares Ultra QQQ shares are going to split on Thursday, November 20th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

