Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 445.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,567,000 after purchasing an additional 636,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6,108.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 505,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after buying an additional 497,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,762,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after buying an additional 327,833 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,118.9% in the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 346,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 317,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,650,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,513,000 after acquiring an additional 231,961 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 95,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.92 per share, with a total value of $8,133,552.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,219,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,462,531.40. This represents a 4.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 181,806 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,056. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 97.75%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

