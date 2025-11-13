Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

