Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in ITT Inc. $ITT

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in ITT by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 26.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 31.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $43,573.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,750.96. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $1,018,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,020.90. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $189.41 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $197.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $999.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.69 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

