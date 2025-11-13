Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Solaris Resources Inc. $SLSR

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.27% of Solaris Resources worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Solaris Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Solaris Resources by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Solaris Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Solaris Resources Trading Down 0.6%

SLSR opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.61. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Solaris Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.