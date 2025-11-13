Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI stock opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,365.04. The trade was a 18.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

