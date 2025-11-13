Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of NewJersey Resources worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 1,301.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NewJersey Resources by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NewJersey Resources by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

