Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,127 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 225,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,887 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,778 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,444 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,048 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $162,698,000 after buying an additional 171,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $525,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,007,110.85. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $132,840.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,318.64. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Performance Food Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $96.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41. Performance Food Group Company has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

