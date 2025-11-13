Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,618 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 110.7% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 110,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Avantor by 1,741.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,169 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Avantor by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 102,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 998,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,805,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.

Insider Activity

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,000. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

