Bank of Montreal Can Sells 140,180 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of ONE Gas worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ONE Gas by 36.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5,362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $83.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

