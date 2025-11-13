Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,450 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 267.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,689,801.44. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,069,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,580,904.22. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,484,670. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $109.13 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 18.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

