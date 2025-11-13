Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,648 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 67.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after buying an additional 109,375 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $481,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.64 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Commerce Bancshares shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $440.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.04 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.