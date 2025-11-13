Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,737 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 189.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 80,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMG opened at $264.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.04 and a 200-day moving average of $212.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $264.81.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,666,771.30. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

