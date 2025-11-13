Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,098 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 23.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 8.5% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,551,375.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $21.77 on Thursday. First Horizon Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on First Horizon from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

