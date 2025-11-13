Bank of Montreal Can Sells 73,499 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,543,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $128,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 481,023 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 556,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,548,000 after purchasing an additional 450,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $365.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.21. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -372.84 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $385.44.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $8,003,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,079,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,543,017.40. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $34,213,359. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.97.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

