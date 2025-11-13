Bank of Montreal Can Sells 774 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 228.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 37.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 914.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ opened at $199.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day moving average is $179.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.88. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $224.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $397,663.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,405.55. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $2,004,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,930,869.56. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MTZ shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on MasTec from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $206.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.44.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

