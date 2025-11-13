Bank of Montreal Can Sells 83,505 Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC $SMMT

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,556,000. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $13,407,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 145,546.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 84,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,279 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of -1.21.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 333,394 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,894,405.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 556,088,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,637,431.20. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yu Xia bought 533,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,982.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,057,147 shares in the company, valued at $600,750,934.78. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,263,765 shares of company stock worth $22,969,461. Company insiders own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

SMMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

