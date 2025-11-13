Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,624 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF $SPHB

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SPHB opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14. The company has a market cap of $545.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $116.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

