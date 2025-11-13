Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 15,949 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $43,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,846,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,756,000 after purchasing an additional 456,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,387,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,327,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 219,598 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

