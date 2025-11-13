Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $43,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 56.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Huber Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. CIBC set a $198.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $138.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.85. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

