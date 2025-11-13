Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Korn/Ferry International worth $43,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 45.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $80.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.95%.The company had revenue of $708.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $331.40 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

