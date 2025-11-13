Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF $BKMC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 7.88% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $43,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BKMC opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $605.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $82.26 and a 52-week high of $111.07.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3492 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.