Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Federated Hermes worth $43,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 21.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,673.06. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $469.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

