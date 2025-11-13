Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Knife River worth $42,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Knife River by 4,145.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,667,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,535 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,026,000 after buying an additional 593,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the first quarter worth approximately $38,521,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 40.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after buying an additional 357,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Knife River by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,062,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,870,000 after acquiring an additional 175,063 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNF. UBS Group raised shares of Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Knife River from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Knife River from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Knife River from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Knife River Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

