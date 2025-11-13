Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.98 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. $WEX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of WEX worth $42,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 88.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth $243,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 50.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.92.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $144.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.27. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $191.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.14. WEX had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 10.81%.The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

