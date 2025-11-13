Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.39 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,838,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.51% of Harley-Davidson worth $43,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 191.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 590.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 135.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

