Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.89 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Sensient Technologies worth $43,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXT. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

SXT stock opened at $94.79 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $121.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $91,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,501.64. This represents a 4.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Plautz bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,907.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,847.02. The trade was a 253.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.