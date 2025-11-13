Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.90 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $43,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

