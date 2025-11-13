Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 17.98% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $42,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 184.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter.

OMFS opened at $43.63 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $258.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

