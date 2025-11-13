Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,008 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $43,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92,527 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 323,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 279,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,826,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $338.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.97. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $202.91 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.86. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $455.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total value of $825,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,635.68. The trade was a 46.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

